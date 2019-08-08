Tranquil Weather Today But Strong Storms Cap Off The Work Week

Today: Sunny and dry with highs in the 70s and 80s. Wind will stay light and variable all day.

Tonight: Mostly clear with a slight chance for showers and storms after midnight. Lows will be much warmer tonight and in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: There’s a marginal and slight risk for severe storms on Friday as highs return to the 80s. Partly sunny with southerly sustained winds around 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with highs in the 70s and 80s. A slight chance for showers and storms.