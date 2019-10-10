Travel Alert issued for areas near Harvey and Devils Lake

Closings
The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) along with the North Dakota Highway Patrol (NDHP) have issued a Travel Alert for north central North Dakota due to heavy snow, reduced visibility, and icy roads creating hazardous driving conditions. Cities in the Travel Alert include Velva, Harvey, Towner, Devils Lake, Carrington, Langdon, Rolla, and surrounding areas.

A Travel Alert means conditions are such that motorists can still travel in these areas, but should be advised of rapidly changing conditions. Motorists are encouraged to reduce speeds and drive according to the conditions.    

The three categories are as follows:

1.    TRAVEL ALERT – Motorists can still travel but may encounter areas of challenging winter weather driving conditions on roadways. Motorists should allow extra time to reach their destination and be alert to conditions that may make travel difficult, change rapidly, or cause travel delays. A TRAVEL ALERT has the potential to change to a NO TRAVEL ADVISED if conditions deteriorate.  

2.    NO TRAVEL ADVISED – Motorists should not travel due to hazardous conditions which may make it unsafe to travel. Snowplows may be pulled from the roads during severe conditions. Motorists should take NO TRAVEL ADVISED seriously as those motorists who choose to travel at their own risk may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach them safely. A NO TRAVEL ADVISED has the potential to change to a ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED if conditions deteriorate.

3.    ROAD CLOSED OR BLOCKED – Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life threatening conditions. The road may be impassible or blocked. Motorists who drive past a road closure device may be fined up to $250.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CDT. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

