Fewer doses of the influenza vaccine have been given to children this fall compared to the same time last year, according to data from the North Dakota Department of Health.

Immunization Surveillance Coordinator Danielle Pinnick says child influenza vaccine rates during the 2020-21 season are 61 percent, a decline from the 2019-20 season of 69.1 percent. Pinnick says a total of 13,000 fewer doses were given this fall than at the same time last year.