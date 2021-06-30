Triple-digit heat is back in the forecast

Today: The much anticipated hotter temperatures are back in the forecast. highs will heat to the upper 80s to lower 90s. Wind will stay light out of the SE and E at around 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows around 60°. Easterly winds 5-15 MPH.

Thursday: Full sun and dry conditions continue. Hotter daytime highs will be anywhere from 10 to 15 degrees above average. Look for afternoon temperatures in the low to mid-90s. ESE winds 10-15 MPH.

Continue to expect highs to be downright hot as widespread mid to upper 90s are slated for Friday and triple digits are possible for Saturday.

Knowing the signs of heat illness could save your life or the life of someone around you…