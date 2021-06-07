Tuesday night should be “interesting”

The severe weather threat returns tomorrow afternoon across western ND. There may be thunderstorms before 6pm in eastern Montana and possibly western ND. All modes of weather are possible. We’ll likely have very large hail in the strongest storms, along with winds as high as 70 mph and we can’t rule out a tornado

Severe weather is expected Tuesday evening.

The number of storms may increase thru the evening hours as the storms move thru western North Dakota. Be sure to either have a NOAA weather radio or stay in touch with the KX Storm Team