Tuesday’s Forecast: Hot with a chance for evening storms

Today: Sunny skies with not a lot of humidity to go with the 80s and 90s. SE winds 10-15 mph. There’s a slight chance this afternoon for south-central ND to see a storm or two, but most will stay dry and sunny.

Tonight: A warm front will fire off a few storms that could lead to severe weather. Ping pong ball size hail and gusts around 60 mph are possible in the I-94 corridor.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with hot and humid conditions. Highs return to the 80s and 90s. Southeasterly wind 10-20 mph. There’s a slight chance for evening and overnight severe storms.