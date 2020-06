Today: Mostly sunny and warmer as highs reach into the 70s and 80s. There’s a very small chance for an isolated storm or two. The wind stays light and variable but mainly from the north at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s. Light northerly wind will become calm.

Wednesday: A very hot day is in store as highs heat to the 80s and even around 90°. Partly cloudy skies with a light southerly wind.