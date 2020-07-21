Tuesday’s Forecast: Mostly sunny & warmer

Today: Mostly sunny with a slight chance for a few sprinkles in the north. Highs will return to the low 70s to the low 80s. The light westerly and northwesterly wind stays around 5-10 mph all day.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows in the 50s. The light northerly wind will become southeasterly.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny as highs heat to the 80s and 90s. SE wind 10-20 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with chances for afternoon and evening storms. A few storms could become severe. Highs heat to the 80s and 90s with muggy conditions.

