Today: Clear skies with much cooler daytime highs mainly in the 70s. But the bigger story will be the wind. W/NW winds will increase to 15-25 MPH, gusting to around 40 MPH.

Tonight: Clear skies as lows fall back to the 40s and 50s. Wind will decrease and become light and variable.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with a much lighter wind. Highs return to the mid to upper 70s with NW winds to 10-15 MPH.