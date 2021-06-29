Tuesday’s Forecast: The warm-up begins

Today: A few passing clouds today with mostly sunny skies and warmer daytime highs. Look for afternoon temperatures to rise to the 80s with light and variable wind.

Tonight: Widespread 50s with light and variable wind under mainly clear skies.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and hotter as highs heat to the 80s and lower 90s.

Highs continue to heat each day through the weekend. Luckily the dew points should stay low so we won’t have to deal as much with the heat index. Nonetheless, the heat is here to stay for a while. Expect widespread 90s on Thursday with rising temps flirting with the triple digits by Saturday. We’ll keep the heat through the 4th of July with a very small chance for showers and thunderstorms introduced back in the forecast.