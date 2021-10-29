Unseasonably warm today with much colder air fast approaching

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm as highs surge to the 60s and even the 70s in SW ND. Southerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A cold front arrives from the NW and increases the wind ahead of Saturday. Lows will fall to the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies as highs will be much colder behind the cold front. NW winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Next week will be much colder as polar air will influence the Northern Plains and the Midwest. The 30s make a return to the forecast – only as daytime highs instead of overnight lows! Expect overnight and morning temps to fall to the teens and 20s.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Top Stories

More Top Stories

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories