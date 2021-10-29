Unseasonably warm today with much colder air fast approaching

Today: Mostly sunny and very warm as highs surge to the 60s and even the 70s in SW ND. Southerly winds will increase to 15-20 MPH.

Tonight: A cold front arrives from the NW and increases the wind ahead of Saturday. Lows will fall to the 30s and 40s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies as highs will be much colder behind the cold front. NW winds 15-25 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH.

Next week will be much colder as polar air will influence the Northern Plains and the Midwest. The 30s make a return to the forecast – only as daytime highs instead of overnight lows! Expect overnight and morning temps to fall to the teens and 20s.