Very hot temperatures heading into the weekend

Temperatures are beginning to heat up going into Tuesday, with temepratures expected to rise throughout the week. The real warm up will come tomorrow through the weekend, as a strong upper level ridge will build and move toward the east by the weekend. This ridge is capible of producing temperatures in the triple digits.

The possibility of some convective showers cannot be ruled out, as temperatures quickly approaching those high of temperatures may cause a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms, with the best chance of those happening Friday night.

Breezy conditions will be on and off for the upcoming week, which can potentially increase the fire weather concerns, especially in areas that are heavily impacted by the drought. We will continue to monitor conditions that may produce these concerns.

A slight cool down will follow the rapid warm up, with temperatures in the mid 80s to start the first full week of June.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea