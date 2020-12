Today: A mostly sunny afternoon with highs warming back to the teens, 20s, and 30s. Wind will relax and become southwesterly at 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear with lows mostly in the teens. Southerly winds 5-10 mph.

Thursday: A slight chance for light snow in northern ND. Highs return to the 30s and even the 40s in SW ND. Light and variable wind.