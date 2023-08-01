Thank you to everyone who took the time to share photos, videos, and storm reports with us as a tornado warning took place. Hailstorms swept across most of North Dakota Tuesday night leaving behind significant wind and hail damage to crops to property. As of August 1st just before midnight, there have been no reports of injuries.



Jessica Hill north of Hazen August 1st 2023

Severe storm chances pick back up on Friday night, into Saturday as temperatures drop drastically. Less severe storms with more widespread rain looks to be what’s brewing for the weekend. By Sunday we should be drier and looking forward to the drought monitor updating.



Cody Louis White Shield, ND walls being built on a family restaurant fall down in strong wind August 1st 2023

Stay up to date with the forecast by following KX News on social media and using our app settings to send notifications when there is severe weather in your area.

Cody Louis White Shield, ND reports 4 campers blown over August 1st 2023

Jessica Hill hailstones north of Hazen August 1st 2023

Sierra Erickson 6 miles north of Beluah, ND August 1st 2023

Jennifer Issendorf 2 inches of rain Kramer, ND August 1st 2023

Mary Black Bear hail New Town, ND August 1st 2023

Laura Olson New Town, ND August 1st 2023

Victoria New Town, ND August 1st 2023

Rachael Krebs near Rugby, ND August 1st 2023

Taylor Vendsel Twin Buttes, ND July 31st 2023

Heffy Holter west of Mohall July 31st 2023

Stephanie Halvorson near Rugby July 31st 2023

Roxanne Klein southeast of Minot August 1st 2023

Dickinson 740 pm: 400 Block of West Broadway towards the north by Woody’s Elevator – Ron Lisko August 1st 2023