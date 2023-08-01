Thank you to everyone who took the time to share photos, videos, and storm reports with us as a tornado warning took place. Hailstorms swept across most of North Dakota Tuesday night leaving behind significant wind and hail damage to crops to property. As of August 1st just before midnight, there have been no reports of injuries.
Severe storm chances pick back up on Friday night, into Saturday as temperatures drop drastically. Less severe storms with more widespread rain looks to be what’s brewing for the weekend. By Sunday we should be drier and looking forward to the drought monitor updating.
