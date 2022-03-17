Mostly clear skies tonight will allow temperatures to drop below freezing again tonight, with lows mostly in the 20s. High pressure at the surface will provide most of the area with abundant sunshine over the next few days and will help to keep our temperatures relatively warm, however, continued cloud cover tomorrow across our far northeast will stunt temperatures there. Cooler temperatures east and warmer west will continue to prevail in this pattern, as tomorrow daytime highs will reach the low 40s across our northeast, with readings in the lower 60s back to the southwest. Daytime highs will run 10 to 20 degrees above average through the rest of the weekend. The next system to impact our area looks to arrive Monday. At this point, we’ll look for increased chances for rain and snow, along with slightly cooler temperatures. Chances for precipitation will continue through the first half of next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder