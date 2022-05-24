Temperatures tonight will drop into the 40s with clearer skies to the northwest and more clouds to the southeast. Expect daytime highs tomorrow to reach the 70s, with some readings in the 60s possible across our east. There will be a slight chance for showers and thunderstorms across our northern counties tomorrow afternoon, although will generally be isolated. A more pronounced warm up comes along Thursday as an upper-level ridge in the jet stream builds into the Northern Plains. Chances for rain and thunderstorms ramp up later Friday and into the weekend with strong atmospheric energy arriving. Expect slightly cooler temperatures with continued chances for rain for Memorial Day itself.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder