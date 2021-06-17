Warm & breezy today with cooler highs on the way

Today: Sunny and dry as highs will return to the 80s. Winds will be much stronger in northern ND. Westerly winds increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH. The strongest wind will stay north of I-94.
Tonight: Clear skies with seasonable lows in the 50s. Westerly winds 5-15 MPH.
Friday: A mostly sunny start with a weak cold front dropping in from the NE. It’ll bring a little cloud cover in the Minot, Rugby, and Turtle Mountain areas. A slight chance for a few showers in the north as the cold front moves in. Highs will range from the 60s to the 80s.
A cooler air influence will dominate Sunday into Monday with rain and storm chances back in the forecast starting Saturday night.
The latest drought monitor has seen a small amount of improvement after big rain last week. But with irreversible crop damage, the drought monitor will take a lot more than just one rain event to improve significantly.
