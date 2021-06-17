Warm & breezy today with cooler highs on the way

Today: Sunny and dry as highs will return to the 80s. Winds will be much stronger in northern ND. Westerly winds increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25-35 MPH. The strongest wind will stay north of I-94.

Tonight: Clear skies with seasonable lows in the 50s. Westerly winds 5-15 MPH.

Friday: A mostly sunny start with a weak cold front dropping in from the NE. It’ll bring a little cloud cover in the Minot, Rugby, and Turtle Mountain areas. A slight chance for a few showers in the north as the cold front moves in. Highs will range from the 60s to the 80s.

A cold front will move in from the NW. It won’t impact much of southern ND at all.

A cooler air influence will dominate Sunday into Monday with rain and storm chances back in the forecast starting Saturday night.

The latest drought monitor has seen a small amount of improvement after big rain last week. But with irreversible crop damage, the drought monitor will take a lot more than just one rain event to improve significantly.

Drag the line to see the difference between last week’s and this week’s drought monitors.

For the latest forecast updates and current conditions: https://www.kxnet.com/news/