Warm for a while with a cool down in sight

Today: Sunny and dry with widespread 40s. W/NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 20s. Light westerly wind.
Friday: Sunny and dry as highs are back in the 30s and 40s. NW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
by: Amber WheelerPosted: / Updated:
Today: Sunny and dry with widespread 40s. W/NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.
Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 20s. Light westerly wind.
Friday: Sunny and dry as highs are back in the 30s and 40s. NW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.