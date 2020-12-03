Warm for a while with a cool down in sight

Today: Sunny and dry with widespread 40s. W/NW winds 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

Tonight: Clear skies with lows in the 20s. Light westerly wind.

Friday: Sunny and dry as highs are back in the 30s and 40s. NW 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph.

