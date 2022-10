BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — We’re heading into the last weekend of October well above normal for daytime highs. Look for afternoon temperatures in the 50s and 60s. We’ll carry those warm temperatures into the first part of next week.

Your Halloween daytime highs. Temps will fall to the 40s and 50s by the evening trick-or-treat hours.

A pattern shift will bring much cooler temperatures but the end of the week with chances for rain and snow.