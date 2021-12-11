Warm start to the week, chances for snow come with a cool down

Above-average temperatures will be the story to begin the workweek, with mostly sunny conditions, as an upper-level ridge continues to build to the west. However, as we head into the middle part of the week, that ridge will move off toward the east, and a strong trough will move through our region. There is some moisture that looks to be associated with this system, however, heavier precipitation will likely remain to the south as of this time. We cannot rule out the possibility of seeing a few flakes going into Wednesday.

Behind this system, we will see quite the drop in temperatures, as well as some windy conditions to end the day on Wednesday. Overnight lows heading into the weekend will likely be in the low single-digits and get below zero in some spots. Daytime highs will also struggle to get out of the teens in many locations on Thursday and Friday.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea