Today: Sunny, clear, and warm. Highs return to the 60s and 70s with southerly winds at 15 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds as low fall to the 40s and 50s. Increasing southerly winds to 15-20 MPH.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Warm highs in the 60s and 70s with southerly winds to 15-25 MPH.

Saturday: Partly sunny with chances for showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may become strong or marginally severe. For the first time since October, most of the KX community will be in the 70s. Southeasterly winds to 20-30 MPH.