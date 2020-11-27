Warm temperatures highlight the forecast

Today’s daytime highs for Thanksgiving will range from the mid-30s up towards the Canadian border to the 40s in our southern counties. Expect some sunshine, a breezy westerly wind, and a slight chance for a few snow showers. Snow accumulations will be minimal. A warm-up will commence to end the week and into the weekend, with persistent windy conditions and plenty of sunshine. Daytime highs by Saturday could reach well into the 50s for many neighborhoods, but cooler temperatures will arrive behind a front for the latter half of the weekend. The pattern will remain mostly dry with slightly above-average temperatures for the first half of next week as we head into December.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder