Today: Mostly sunny with a few late-day clouds moving in from the west. Highs will return to the 50s with 30s and 40s in NE ND. S/W wind will increase to 10-20 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a slight chance for isolated showers. Lows will fall to the mid to upper 20s with Light NW wind to 5-10 MPH.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and dry. Highs will mainly return to the 50s. The northwesterly wind stays light at 5-10 MPH.