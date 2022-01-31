Today: A wintry mix is possible which could make for slick travel. Wind will increase as well through the afternoon. Westerly wind will increase to 25-35 MPH gusting to 50 MPH. The strongest wind will be in far western ND early in the afternoon and move through central ND this evening. Highs today warm to the 30s and 40s.

Tonight: A High Wind Warning has been issued as our overnight W/NW gusts will be as strong as 60 MPH. Lows will fall to the single digits both above and below zero. Light snow could bring a few tenths of an inch and will aid in the reduced visibility.

Tuesday: Arctic air arrives with low morning wind chills to -20° and -30°. Actual daytime highs will only warm to the single digits and lower teens. The northwesterly winds will remain strong for the first half of the day and relax in the afternoon.