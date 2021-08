Today: Light morning SE winds will increase to 20-25 MPH gusting to as high as 40 MPH. The strongest wind gusts will be in the far west. A very small chance for showers and storms in the far west around the ND/MT border. Highs return mainly to the 80s with the 90s in eastern ND.

SE winds 20-25 MPH, gusting to as high as 40 MPH

Tonight: Mostly clear with warmer lows in the 60s. SE wind 15-25 MPH.

Wednesday: Highs return to the 70s and 80s with chances for showers and storms. SE winds 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.