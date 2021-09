Today: Prepare for the wind with much warmer daytime highs. Afternoon temperatures will heat to the 80s with increasing southerly winds to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 30-35 MPH. Mostly sunny skies with continued dry conditions.

A strong wind combined with low relative humidity will create high fire danger today.

Very warm forecast highs for this Wednesday, September 15th.

Tonight: Increasing clouds as lows cool to the 50s. A slight chance for early morning showers mainly in the west. Wind will shift to become northerly at around 5-10 MPH.

Thursday: A cold front will bring chances for showers mainly in northern ND.