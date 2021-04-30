Warmer Weather Will Stick Around

Temperatures will remain mild overnight as a warm front passes through our area. Expect temperatures to drop down only into the mid-40s and mid-50s. Increased cloud cover will lower temperatures slightly tomorrow, although well above average readings are still expected. Fire danger will remain with us tomorrow, although be slightly tempered by weaker winds and higher humidities. Temperatures will cool down Sunday with increasing chances for rain as the upper-level pattern shifts again. Expect near average temperatures through much of next week with a few chances for rain, most notably on Wednesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder