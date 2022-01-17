Warmest early and much colder later on. How long will it last?

Bottineau Winter Park opened in early December and with all the snow North Dakota's getting this winter, attendance has been rising.

"We love all the fresh snow that we got," said Rachael Buss, program coordinator for Annie's House Adaptive Recreation Program. "That's been a really, really great benefit for the park. We're starting to pick up now that the weather's cooperating with us."

Many places in North Dakota have seen more snowfall this year compared to last.

"We have been having a really good season," said Buss. "Obviously, North Dakota got a pretty hefty cold snap there for a while so it's really nice to see a lot of people out again. The weather turning around for the better."