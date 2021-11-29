Warming on Up!

After overnight lows drop into the 20s, expect a mild day tomorrow with increasing clouds. Tomorrow’s afternoon temperatures will warm up into the 30s to the 50s from northeast to southwest respectively. Chances for rain will increase through tomorrow afternoon, although precipitation will generally be on the lighter side. Temperatures will continue to further warm into Wednesday, with some readings in the 60s and possible records falling. A transition to a colder pattern will commence Thursday with slight chances for rain and snow. Temperatures by the end of the week and into the weekend will be close to early December averages with continued chances for precipitation.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder