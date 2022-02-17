As a warm front advances east across the state overnight, low temperatures will be set at midnight for most with temperatures climbing through the early morning hours. Winds will increase through the night, with strong winds expected through much of the day tomorrow as a back door cold front moves in. There will be chances for snow along the front as it rolls through, and although accumulations are expected to be light, blowing snow and reduced visibilities will become a concern. Winter Weather Advisories, Blizzard Warnings, Wind Advisories, and High Wind Warnings have all been issued through tomorrow evening to account for this. Cold arctic high-pressure overhead will make for a very cold start to Saturday, but yet another warmer air surge through the day will push temperatures well above average by the afternoon. In fact, some neighborhoods could feel temperatures in the 50s by the afternoon! Increasing chances for snow and colder air are looking more likely to end the weekend and into the beginning of next week, with the best chances for significant accumulating snow across the southern half of our area.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder