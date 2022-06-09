A few showers and thunderstorms will linger overnight as temperatures drop into the low to mid 50s. A warm front will bring additional chances for rain tomorrow, with the best chances across our north. Daytime highs tomorrow will warm into the 70s and low 80s. The heat really builds in this weekend as an upper-level ridge amplifies over the Northern Plains. At the same time, energy will arrive from the west, increasing the chances for thunderstorms, particularly late in the day Sunday and Monday. A few isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday afternoon, remaining mostly to the north and east. With potential ingredients in place, severe weather will be possible during this timeframe, again with the best chances being late Sunday and Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder