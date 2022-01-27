A cold front has stalled across our southwest counties, with cold arctic air to our east. Temperatures tonight will fall back into the single digits below 0 across our eastern counties, however, further southwest overnight lows will only drop into the upper teens. This front will then push back east as a warm front tomorrow, setting the stage for a big spread in temperatures from west to east. Behind the front across our southwest counties, highs tomorrow will be pushing into the low 40s. Further east where the cold air is more entrenched, daytime highs will only reach the teens. Look for near to above-average temperatures through the weekend for all. The weekend will feature minimal chances for precipitation, with perhaps better chances and colder air into early next week.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder