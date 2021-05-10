Warming Up With More Chances For Rain Later This Week

Temperatures will once again fall below freezing for most tonight as skies remain mostly clear. More sunshine will help to bump temperatures up into the 60s tomorrow with light winds. Temperatures will warm further for Wednesday, and in addition, there will be a slight chance for rain showers and thunderstorms as a weak area of low pressure arrives from the west. More chances for showers and thunderstorms will present themselves through the rest of the week and into the weekend. Temperatures will remain very consistent in this weather pattern, with daytime highs slightly above seasonal averages and overnight lows in the 40s.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder