As high pressure builds further east overnight, winds will begin to come out of the south. This will keep temperatures warmer across our west with lows in the mid-30s. Further east, temperatures will drop into the 20s before the winds shift. Tomorrow will be the warmest day of the week as highs will climb into the 50s and 60s before a cold front moves in. There will be a slight chance for precipitation as the front moves through, although significant precipitation is not expected. Friday will feature windy conditions and temperatures again back to seasonal averages, and a Wind Advisory has been issued across our area to cover this. Expect near-average temperatures and minimal chances for precipitation through the weekend, with increasing chances for rain and snow coming into focus by Tuesday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder