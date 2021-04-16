Warmup, sunny conditions on the way: Mike’s full forecast 4/16/2021

Early Friday morning, some snow flakes were falling across western North Dakota. Those are expected to stick around into the afternoon, before a high pressure system begins to move into our area. This will move the cloud cover down to the southeast. Winds will also shift from the northwest, eventually becoming southerly.

This wind shift, along with more sunshine, will help raise our temperatures to more seasonable levels. Temperatures are expected to get into the mid to upper 50s across the region. Temperatures will then drop back to the low 40s to begin the workweek.

Temperatures will rise mid-week next week to mid to upper 50s. Clouds will also clear out which will keep our overnight lows in the 20s and our daytime highs around average.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea