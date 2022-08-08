Today: Sunny, dry, and clear with hotter daytime highs. Look for afternoon temperatures in the 80s and 90s.
Tonight: Clear skies with lows mainly in the upper 50s to lower 60s.
Tuesday: Sunny with highs ranging from the upper 70s to lower 90s.
by: Amber Wheeler
