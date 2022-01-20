We shake the cold temps but attention now turns to snow

Today: Sunny, dry, and warmer. Highs will warm to the teens and 20s for central and western ND with single digits in the east. Southerly winds will become slightly breezy at 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Increasing clouds with chances for snow and a wintry mix. Southerly winds 10-20 MPH. Lows will fall to the single digits and teens but will rise by early morning behind a warm front.

Friday: Chances for snow possibly mixed with rain and freezing rain. Light snow accumulation of a trace to around an inch. Widespread 30s as WNW winds will increase to 20-30 MPH, gusting to 40 MPH.

