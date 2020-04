Today: Scattered and isolated snow with very cold highs in the 20s. The wind chill will stay low all day as the strong NW wind increases to 20-25 mph, gusting to 30-35 mph.

Tonight: Isolated snow ends with decreasing clouds. Decreasing wind out of the NW at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20-25 mph.

Tuesday: Warmer highs in the 30s with partly to mostly sunny skies. NW wind 5-10 mph.