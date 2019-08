Rain continues for much of the day and becomes widely scattered into the afternoon. Highs are in the 50s and lower 60s today. Expect a chance at a quarter of an inch to three-quarters of an inch.

A break from the rain with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs tomorrow warm to the 60s and 70s with a light southerly wind.

Sunday, a chance for isolated showers and afternoon thunderstorms. Highs return to the 60s.