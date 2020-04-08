A cool & windy Wednesday

Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for a scattered rain/snow mix. Wind will increase from the NW to as high as 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for 12 pm to 8 pm cdt. Highs will be much cooler with that northerly influence with only 30s and 40s for daytime highs.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. NW wind will decrease to 15-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph.

Thursday: High pressure will clear our clouds throughout the day. Highs will stay cold in the upper 30s to around 40°. NW 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.