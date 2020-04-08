A cool & windy Wednesday

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Increasing clouds with a slight chance for a scattered rain/snow mix. Wind will increase from the NW to as high as 30 mph with gusts to 50 mph. A Wind Advisory has been issued for 12 pm to 8 pm cdt. Highs will be much cooler with that northerly influence with only 30s and 40s for daytime highs.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with lows in the 20s. NW wind will decrease to 15-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph.

Thursday: High pressure will clear our clouds throughout the day. Highs will stay cold in the upper 30s to around 40°. NW 15-20 mph, gusting to 25-30 mph.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

KX WORK FROM HOME

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX WORK FROM HOME"

Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/8"

A cold & windy Wednesday

Thumbnail for the video titled "A cold & windy Wednesday"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Softball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Softball"

Trinity Health Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trinity Health Update"

BSC All American

Thumbnail for the video titled "BSC All American"

Food Stamp Delivery Issues

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Stamp Delivery Issues"

Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, April 7th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Road Work

Thumbnail for the video titled "Road Work"

Weather and COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weather and COVID-19"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 4/7"

Surprise Birthday

Thumbnail for the video titled "Surprise Birthday"

YHF

Thumbnail for the video titled "YHF"

Berthold Essentials

Thumbnail for the video titled "Berthold Essentials"

Trimlight Gender Reveal

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trimlight Gender Reveal"

Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/7"

Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday is the last really warm day for a while"

Track and Field

Thumbnail for the video titled "Track and Field"

Small Business Relief

Thumbnail for the video titled "Small Business Relief"
More Video
Closings Login

School administrators update your closing status here.

Church or Business Closings

Please EMAIL us, if you would like to announce church or business closings.

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge