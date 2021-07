Today: Increasing clouds with cooler daytime highs. Temperatures will warm to the upper 70s to mid-80s. Rain chances will increase in the SW. E/SE winds 5-15 MPH.

The bulk of the rain will stay south of HWY 2.

Tonight: Rain chances mainly in southern ND. Lows in the upper 50s to lower 60s. SE winds 5-10 MPH.

Friday: Decreasing clouds with afternoon sunshine. Highs return to the mid-80s to lower 90s. Light southerly wind.