A couple summer-like days followed by a welcomed cool down

Temperatures will be fairly warm heading into the weekend, with a lot of 90s throughout western North Dakota. Conditions will also remain mostly sunny, before some increasing cloudcover on Friday evening and Saturday may lead to a few showers.

Temperatures on Saturday look to be at average or below average across the state. Breezy conditions will also persist throughout the week, with some red flag warnings in effect for eastern Montana on Thursday until 9 PM MDT. The drought in that area has also worsened over the summer.

Going forward, temperatures will remain mostly around average, with a few chances for isolated showers into Monday.

The climate prediction center, however, is showing that there is a good chance at some above average temperatures and below average precipitation after next week.

-Meteorologist Mike Dandrea