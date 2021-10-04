A Few More Days of Heat and Sunshine

Upper-level ridging will continue to keep our pattern warm and dry over the next couple of days as the jet stream is pushed well to our north. Overnight lows will drop to the 50s and tomorrow’s daytime highs may be record breakers for some, with readings in the 80s and lower 90s. Elevated fire weather will be a concern tomorrow as winds remain breezy out of the south. Wednesday will feature more of the same, with highs well above average and abundant sunshine. Thursday will be a transition day as our pattern switches. Expect slightly cooler, although still above-average temperatures, and a very slight chance for rain. Further cooling and increasing chances for rain arrive Friday and into Saturday as data hints at a potent storm system taking shape. The latter half of the weekend and into next week looks to be dry with seasonal October temperatures.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder