A Few Rain and Snow Showers Possible This Weekend

It’ll be another night of subfreezing temperatures more many as skies remain partially clear. Winds overnight will remain quite brisk out of the southeast. Tomorrow will feature daytime highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s, increasing clouds, and strong easterly winds as the next storm system begins to approach our area. Chances for light rain will increase tomorrow evening and Sunday, with snow possibly mixing in on Sunday morning. Overall the latter half of the weekend appears to be cloudy and cool, but precipitation will wind down Sunday evening. Near or slightly above average temperatures then build in for the first half of next week with confidence growing in more rain Tuesday due to a powerful upper-level system arriving from the west.
-Meteorologist Dave Holder