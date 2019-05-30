A Hot & Hazy Thursday

Today: Haze from wildfire smoke in Alberta will be seen in the sky today but that won’t hold back on the heating of the day. Highs are back in the 80s with a slight westerly breeze.

Tonight: Mostly clear with lows in the 50s and a slight westerly breeze at 10-15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with a cold front quickly sweeping through the state and bringing highs back down to the 70s. A slight chance for showers and thunderstorms in the I-94 corridor by late afternoon.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the 70s West and south wind will stay around 5-15 mph.