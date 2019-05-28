A Hotter Forecast For The Rest Of The Work Week

A pattern shift will bring a hot and mostly dry forecast for the rest of the work week. Highs today will warm to the 60s and 70s with a mostly sunny sky. Partly sunny on Wednesday with hotter temperatures in the 70s and 80s with a slight chance for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Thursday, sunny and hot with widespread 80s. Many areas will actually reach the mid-80s! The wind stays light. Friday, mostly sunny with widespread 80s and a chance for showers and thunderstorms by late afternoon and early evening.