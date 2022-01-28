More mild air will continue to push further east across our area, keeping temperatures steady or even warming through the night. Lows will range from the single digits in the northeast to the upper 20s across the southwest. With the cold arctic air scoured out by tomorrow, daytime highs will climb into the 20s through 40s from northeast to southwest respectively. Look for near to above-average temperatures to continue through the rest of the weekend and into Monday. A sharp cold front will arrive later in the day Monday, increasing chances for precipitation and ushering in much colder air by Tuesday of next week. Colder air will be sticking around through much of next week with limited chances for precipitation after Monday.

-Meteorologist Dave Holder