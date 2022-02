Today: Mostly sunny as all daytime highs will now rise to above zero. Look for highs in the single digits and teens this afternoon. Light southerly winds 5-10 MPH.

Tonight: Mostly clear and not as cold. Lows will fall to the single digits and teens below zero. Light southerly wind.

Friday: The warmest day of the week. Highs return to the teens and 20s with westerly winds 10-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.