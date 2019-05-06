A Quiet & Cool Start To The Work Week
Partly Sunny today with highs remaining below average.
Temperatures remain cool but warm back to the 60s for the end of the work week.
Latest News
Williston Man Charged With Attempted Murder
Around 2 p.m. Friday, video surveillance shows 23-year-old Dejonte Smith firing a 9-millimeter pistol at another man.Read More »
Watch: Bird in Virginia snatches fish out of pond
Check out this crazy moment in nature that was caught on a Ring camera.Read More »
'Zip to Zap' 50 years later: A more peaceful celebration
The small North Dakota community of Zap is planning a celebration to remember spring break 1969, when thousands of college students descended for a party that ended with the National Guard clearing out crowds.Read More »
The once and future King (or Queen): How succession works in Britain
The baby, whose name has not yet been announced, is Queen Elizabeth's eighth great-grandchild, but he bumps some older cousins — as well as great-uncles and aunts — in the line of succession to the throne.Read More »
Measles outbreak now at 764 cases, the most since 1994
From January 1 to May 3, 2019, 764 individual cases of measles have been confirmed in 23 states, an increase of 60 cases from the previous week.Read More »