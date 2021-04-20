A slick start to Tuesday with sun and warmth on the way

Weather Blog

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Today: Wet snow will bring a trace to an inch of accumulation. Slick conditions will continue through the morning with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 30s to around 40°. NNW afternoon wind will increase to 15-20 MPH, gusting to 25 MPH.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds with lows falling to the teens and 20s. NW winds decrease to 5-10 MPH.

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds with eventual sunshine. Much warmer as highs return to the 50s. Light westerly and northwesterly wind around 5-15 MPH.

For the latest on the current conditions and the on-going forecast: https://www.kxnet.com/weather/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Inside KXNET.COM

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories

Latest Stories

More Local News